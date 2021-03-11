Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.05 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 2,933.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 389,717 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 99.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 65.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207,962 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WesBanco by 1,481.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 206,279 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $367,410. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

WSBC opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. WesBanco’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

