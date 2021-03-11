Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 43.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,523,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,084,000 after buying an additional 1,978,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1,793.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 518,508 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,891,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168,283 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

