Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,148,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 129,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day moving average of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

