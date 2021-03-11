Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,450,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.67. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.