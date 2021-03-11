Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearway Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues were lower than expected. The company is gaining from North American operations, and utility-scale renewable as well as natural gas-fired power generation units having low operational risks. Clearway Energy's new generation fleet ensures high fleet availability and modest maintenance-related expenditures. The drop-down agreement with Clearway Group will further expand renewable operation. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Clearway Energy generates a substantial volume of electricity from renewable sources, subject to favorable weather conditions that cannot be always assured. Underperformance of third-party transmission lines that are used to supply electricity may negatively impact the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

