Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,197 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.24. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

