Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.17. 30,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $259.03.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

