Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $476.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,041. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $473.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.78.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

