CloakCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,412.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $5,412.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,597,432 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

