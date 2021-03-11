Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after buying an additional 470,174 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 837,803 shares of company stock worth $13,100,784. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

