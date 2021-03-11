Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of CLDR traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 440,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,417. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,054,379.52. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.