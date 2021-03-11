Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $216-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.82 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.39 EPS.

Cloudera stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 837,803 shares of company stock worth $13,100,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

