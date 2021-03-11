Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 8.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Cloudflare worth $40,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,131,000 after buying an additional 1,063,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,622 shares of company stock worth $57,386,301 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.19. 70,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,638. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.