CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

