CME Group’s (CME) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.97.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,936 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.