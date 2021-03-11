CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.65.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,798,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.