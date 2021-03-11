Coann Capital LLC Invests $9.89 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 456,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000. CenterPoint Energy accounts for 8.9% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after buying an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after buying an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,345,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,303,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,122,000 after buying an additional 1,003,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 61,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

