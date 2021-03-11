Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GVO Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 62,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 137,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

