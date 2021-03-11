Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Trading Up 10.8%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 739,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,462,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

COCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

