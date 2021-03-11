Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Up 5.1%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.33. 121,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 157,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDAK. Wedbush raised their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

