Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.06

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $5.13. Coffee shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 44,810 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a P/E ratio of -509,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,194 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

