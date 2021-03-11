Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

