Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $264.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 47,197.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Coherent by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

