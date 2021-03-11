Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Up 6.5%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $40.71. 1,025,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 754,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.