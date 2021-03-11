Coinlancer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $191,850.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $191,850.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00052057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.02 or 0.00701899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00036143 BTC.

About Coinlancer

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

