Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of CL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.62. 85,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,607. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.