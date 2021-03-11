Colliers Securities Comments on Nesco Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSCO)

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nesco in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter.

Get Nesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:NSCO opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $409.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nesco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.