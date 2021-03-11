Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) PT Raised to $8.00

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of CLNY opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colony Capital by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,259,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,378,000. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

