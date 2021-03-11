Columbia Asset Management Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $231.03. The company had a trading volume of 83,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.