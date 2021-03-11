Columbia Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,998 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. 46,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

