Columbia Asset Management Has $3.50 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,916 shares of company stock valued at $371,549,645 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.97. The company had a trading volume of 827,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.52 and a 200 day moving average of $270.24. The firm has a market cap of $754.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

