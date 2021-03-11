Columbia Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.80 on Tuesday, hitting $317.22. 140,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,368. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.