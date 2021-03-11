Columbia Asset Management Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $44,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DECK traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.28. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $340.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

