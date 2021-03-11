Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Raised to $130.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $349,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,185 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,302. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

