Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

CMCSA opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

