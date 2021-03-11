Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

CMA opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

