Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE FIX opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.