Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 9th

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,256. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

