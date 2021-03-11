Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGO. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.09 ($53.05).

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at €49.04 ($57.69) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.74. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

