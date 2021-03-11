Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 2,306,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,284,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 604,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 473,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.