COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CMPS stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

