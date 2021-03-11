Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMTL opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $725.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.95.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

