Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $215,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $52,854,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

