Constellation (DAG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.74 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $67.12 million and $2.74 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 64.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00052057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.02 or 0.00701899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00036143 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

