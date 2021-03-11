Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Trading Up 3.6%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,387.56 and last traded at $1,371.08. 334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,323.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,852.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,294.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,219.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

