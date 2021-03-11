ContentBox Reaches One Day Volume of $3.05 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.05 million and $3.05 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.27 or 0.00425728 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.