ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $20.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

WISH opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

