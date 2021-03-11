Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Underperform

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

