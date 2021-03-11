Cormark Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.50.

TSE:TOY opened at C$38.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 87.30. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.43.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

