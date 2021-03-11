Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 1,296,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,648,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.